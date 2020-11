KDHE reporting 357 active coronavirus clusters across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 357 active coronavirus clusters across the state Wednesday.

Twenty of those clusters are in our viewing area, according to KDHE. The health department said it publishes the names of locations that have five or more coronavirus cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days.

College or University Emporia State University – 22 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 5

Corrections Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex – 6 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 10 Topeka Correctional Facility – 11 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 7

Group Living Equi-Venture Farms in Topeka – 22 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 7

Healthcare Flint Hills Community Health Center in Emporia – 5 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 4 Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital in Topeka – 21 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 5 Newman Regional Health in Emporia – 8 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 1

Long Term Care Facility Aldersgate Village in Topeka – 11 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 5 Eskridge Care & Rehab – 15 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 6 Homestead of Topeka – 9 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 7 Lexington Park Health and Rehabilitation in Topeka – 7 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 5 Life Care Center of Seneca – 5 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 3 McCrite Plaza in Topeka (first cluster) – 7 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 4 McCrite Plaza in Topeka (second cluster) – 6 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 7 Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab Center in Topeka – 13 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 2 The Legacy on 10th Avenue in Topeka – 14 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 6 Topeka Presbyterian Manor – 25 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 4

Private Business Wilde Tool Co. in Hiawatha – 5 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 3

School Sabetha Elementary School – 23 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 6



You can read KDHE’s full Cluster Summary on their website. Make sure to hit the “Cluster Summary” tab, and then select “Active” in the “Sort by Cluster Type” dropdown menu.