KDHE reporting 373 active coronavirus clusters across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 373 active coronavirus clusters across the state as of Wednesday, Jan. 6, a drop in 24 clusters from seven days ago.

The 373 active clusters resulted in 15,493 cases, 531 hospitalizations and 594 deaths.

Areas with clusters within the last 14 days in the KSNT viewing area included

Long Term Care Facility Onaga Health and Rehab, Pottawatomie County Homestead of Auburn, Shawnee County McCrite Plaza, Shawnee County, Dec. 2020 Rossville Health Care and Rehab, Shawnee County Meadowlark Hills, Riley County Alma Manor Nursing Home, Wabaunsee

Private Business Frito Lay, Shawnee County Goodyear, Shawnee County Simmons Pet Food, Lyon County



Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 1,631 clusters in Kansas, which resulted in 32,389 coronavirus cases, 1,497 hospitalizations and 1,420 deaths.

Long term care facilities have had 212 clusters in Kansas, resulting in 6,063 cases, 363 hospitalizations and 561 deaths. No other category has been harder hit.

Although meatpacking has experienced 5 clusters in Kansas, resulting in 2,107 cases, only 11 deaths are linked to meatpacking.

Corrections in the state of Kansas has seen 19 clusters since the start of the pandemic, with 4,775 cases. Forty-one had had to be hospitalized, resulting in 7 deaths.

You can read KDHE’s full Cluster Summary on their website. Make sure to hit the “Cluster Summary” tab, and then select “Active” in the “Sort by Cluster Type” dropdown menu.