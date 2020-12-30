KDHE reporting 397 active coronavirus clusters across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 397 active coronavirus clusters across the state as of Wednesday, Dec. 30, a drop in 32 clusters from seven days ago.

The 397 active clusters resulted in 15,699 cases, 498 hospitalizations and 579 deaths.

Areas with clusters within the last 14 days in the KSNT viewing area included:

Corrections Topeka Correctional Facility, Shawnee County



Long Term Care Facility Onaga Health and Rehab, Pottawatomie County Atria Hearthstone Assisted Living, Shawnee County Lexington Park Assisted Living, Shawnee County Homestead of Auburn, Shawnee County McCrite Plaza, Shawnee County, Dec. 2020 Rossville Health Carew and Rehab, Shawnee County

Private Business Frito Lay, Shawnee County Goodyear, Shawnee County Simmons Pet Food, Lyon County



Sports Hayden High School Basketball



Since the start of the pandemic there have been a total of 1,585 clusters in Kansas, which resulted in 31,193 coronavirus cases, 1,419 hospitalizations and 1,308 deaths.

Long term care facilities have had 542 clusters in Kansas, resulting in 11,086 cases, 883 hospitalizations and 1,193 deaths. No other category has been harder hit.

Although, meatpacking has experienced 26 clusters in Kansas, resulting in 3,913 cases, only 24 deaths are linked to meatpacking.

Corrections in the state of Kansas has seen 40 clusters since the start of the pandemic, with 6,133 cases. Although 62 have had to be hospitalized, only 14 resulted in death.

You can read KDHE’s full Cluster Summary on their website. Make sure to hit the “Cluster Summary” tab, and then select “Active” in the “Sort by Cluster Type” dropdown menu.