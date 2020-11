KDHE reporting 409 active coronavirus clusters, including the Washburn football team

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 409 active coronavirus clusters across Kansas as of Wednesday.

Twenty-seven of those clusters are in our viewing area, including the Washburn University football team who is reporting 13 cases, according to KDHE. The health department releases the names and locations that have five or more coronavirus cases in the last 14 days.

College or University Benedictine College – 8 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 12 Emporia State University – 37 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 12

Corrections Shawnee County Jail – 6 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 13 Topeka Correctional Facility – 8 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 11

Group Living Brown County Developmental Services – 11 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 9 Equi-Venture Farms – 12 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 13

Healthcare Kansas Neurological Institute – 5 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 11 Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital – 11 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 12 St. Francis Inpatient Rehabilitation – 5 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 15 Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation – 9 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 14

Long Term Care Facility Aldersgate Village – 11 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 12 Brighton Place West – 7 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 10 Brookdale Rosehill – 5 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 9 Eastridge Nursing Facility – 7 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 9 Eskridge Care and Rehab – 29 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 13 Homestead of Topeka – 19 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 13 Lexington Park Assisted Living – 5 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 13 McCrite Plaza – 21 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 13 Mt. Joseph Senior Village – 6 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 13 The Legacy on 10th Avenue – 8 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 6 Topeka Presbyterian Manor – 22 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 10

Private Business Hostess Brands Emporia – 20 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 16 Simmons Pet Food – 12 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 15 Tyson Foods – 13 cases – 9 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 16

School Clay Center Community High School – 9 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 11 Sabetha Elementary – 13 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 9

Sports Washburn University Football – 13 cases – Last onset date: Nov. 7



You can read KDHE’s full Cluster Summary on their website. Make sure to hit the “Cluster Summary” tab, and then select “Active” in the “Sort by Cluster Type” dropdown menu.