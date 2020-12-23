KDHE reporting 429 active coronavirus clusters across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 429 active coronavirus clusters across the state as of Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The 429 active clusters resulted in 15,915 cases, 493 hospitalizations and 537 deaths.

Areas with clusters within the last 14 days in the KSNT viewing area included:

Corrections Jackson County Jail. Jackson County Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, Shawnee County Topeka Correctional Facility, Shawnee County

Healthcare Kansas Neurological Institute, Shawnee County



Long Term Care Facility Onaga Health and Rehab, Pottawatomie County Atria Hearthstone Assisted Living, Shawnee County Brookdale Senior Living, Shawnee County Lexington Park Assisted Living, Shawnee County McCrite Plaza, Shawnee County, Nov. 2020 McCrite Plaza, Shawnee County, Dec. 2020 Oakley Place, Shawnee County Rossville Health Carew and Rehab, Shawnee County The Healthcare Resort of Topeka, Shawnee County

Private Business PTMW, Inc., Shawnee County Simmons Pet Food, Lyon County



Active Clusters in Kansas, Dec. 23, 2020

Since the start of the pandemic there have been a total of 1,556 clusters in Kansas, which resulted in 30,165 coronavirus cases, 1,361 hospitalizations and 1,205 deaths.

Long term care facilities have had 530 clusters in Kansas, resulting in 10,489 cases, 837 hospitalizations and 1,091 deaths. No other category has been harder hit.

Although meatpacking has experienced 26 clusters in Kansas, resulting in 3,908 cases, only 24 deaths are linked to meatpacking.

Corrections in the state of Kansas has seen 39 clusters since the start of the pandemic, with 6,010 cases. Although 59 have had to be hospitalized, only 13 resulted in death.

You can read KDHE’s full Cluster Summary on their website. Make sure to hit the “Cluster Summary” tab, and then select “Active” in the “Sort by Cluster Type” dropdown menu.