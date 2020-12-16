KDHE reporting 443 active coronavirus clusters across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 443 active coronavirus clusters across the state as of Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The 443 active clusters resulted in 15,634 cases, 468 hospitalizations and 467 deaths.

Dec. 16, 2020 Cluster types in Kansas

Areas with clusters within the last 14 days in the KSNT viewing area included:

Corrections Kansas Juvenile Correctional Facility, Shawnee County Topeka Correctional Facility, Shawnee County

Group Living Equi-Venture Farms, Shawnee County

Healthcare Kansas Neurological Institute, Shawnee County

Long Term Care Facility Life Care Center of Seneca, Nemaha County Wellsprings of Westmoreland, Pottawatomie County Atria Heartstone Assisted Living, Shawnee County Brookdale Senior Living, Shawnee County Countryside Mental Health Center, Shawnee County Lexington Park Assisted Living, Shawnee County McCrite Plaza, Shawnee County Oakley Place, Shawnee County Providence Living Center, Shawnee County Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation, Shawnee County Holiday Resort, Shawnee County

Private Business Frito Lay, Shawnee County Simmons Pet Food, Lyon County



Since the start of the pandemic there have been a total of 1,497 clusters in Kansas, which resulted in 28,602 coronavirus cases, 1,289 hospitalizations and 1,072 deaths.

Long term care facilities have had 503 clusters in Kansas, resulting in 9,436 cases, 780 hospitalizations and 963 deaths. No other category has been harder hit.

Although private business has experienced 292 clusters in Kansas, resulting in 2,399 cases, only 20 deaths care linked to private business.

Corrections in the state of Kansas has seen 36 clusters since the start of the pandemic, with 5,913 cases. Although 57 have had to be hospitalized, only 12 resulted in death.

You can read KDHE’s full Cluster Summary on their website. Make sure to hit the “Cluster Summary” tab, and then select “Active” in the “Sort by Cluster Type” dropdown menu.