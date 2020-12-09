KDHE reporting 462 active coronavirus clusters across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 462 active coronavirus clusters across the state as of Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Long term care facilities across Kansas had 478 clusters that accounted for 8,523 cases and 873 deaths.
Meat packing plants in Kansas have accounted for 25 clusters, 3,868 cases and 24 deaths.
As of Dec. 9, there were 16,124 active coronavirus cases, 453 deaths, and 484 new hospitalizations reported since Dec. 2, 2020.
Religious gatherings have been the source of 46 clusters, accounting for 478 cases and 21 deaths.
Coronavirus spread in Kansas Universities has resulted in 55 clusters, 1,577 cases, but 0 deaths.
Areas with clusters within the last 14 days in the KSNT viewing area included:
- College or University
- Emporia State University
- Corrections
- Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex
- Topeka Correctional Facility
- Kansas Department of Corrections – Central
- Group Living
- Equi-Venture Farms
- Healthcare
- Kansas Neurological Institute
- Long Term Care Facility
- Frankfort Community Care Home
- Apostolic Christian Home
- Life Care Center of Seneca
- Atria Hearthstone Assisted Living – Nov. 2020
- Brookdale Senior Living – Nov. 2020
- Homestead of Topeka
- Lexington Park Assisted Living
- McCrite Plaza – Nov. 2020
- Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation
- Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare
- Topeka Presbyterian Manor
- Holiday Resort – Oct. 2020
- Private Business
- Hostess Brands – Emporia
- Tyson Foods – Emporia
You can read KDHE’s full Cluster Summary on their website. Make sure to hit the “Cluster Summary” tab, and then select “Active” in the “Sort by Cluster Type” dropdown menu.