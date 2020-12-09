KDHE reporting 462 active coronavirus clusters across Kansas

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, a runner passes by a window displaying portraits of people wearing face coverings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Lewiston, Maine. A deadly rise in COVID-19 infections is forcing state and local officials to adjust their blueprints for fighting a virus that is threatening to overwhelm health care systems. Schools are scrapping plans to reopen classrooms. More states are adopting mask mandates. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 462 active coronavirus clusters across the state as of Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Long term care facilities across Kansas had 478 clusters that accounted for 8,523 cases and 873 deaths.

Meat packing plants in Kansas have accounted for 25 clusters, 3,868 cases and 24 deaths.

As of Dec. 9, there were 16,124 active coronavirus cases, 453 deaths, and 484 new hospitalizations reported since Dec. 2, 2020.

Religious gatherings have been the source of 46 clusters, accounting for 478 cases and 21 deaths.

Coronavirus spread in Kansas Universities has resulted in 55 clusters, 1,577 cases, but 0 deaths.

Areas with clusters within the last 14 days in the KSNT viewing area included:

College or University Emporia State University

Corrections Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex Topeka Correctional Facility Kansas Department of Corrections – Central

Group Living Equi-Venture Farms

Healthcare Kansas Neurological Institute

Long Term Care Facility Frankfort Community Care Home Apostolic Christian Home Life Care Center of Seneca Atria Hearthstone Assisted Living – Nov. 2020 Brookdale Senior Living – Nov. 2020 Homestead of Topeka Lexington Park Assisted Living McCrite Plaza – Nov. 2020 Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare Topeka Presbyterian Manor Holiday Resort – Oct. 2020

Private Business Hostess Brands – Emporia Tyson Foods – Emporia



You can read KDHE’s full Cluster Summary on their website. Make sure to hit the “Cluster Summary” tab, and then select “Active” in the “Sort by Cluster Type” dropdown menu.