KDHE reporting 493 active coronavirus clusters across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 493 active coronavirus clusters across the state for Wednesday, Dec. 2.

As of Dec. 2, there were 4,615 new coronavirus cases, 119 new deaths and 185 new hospitalizations reported since Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Areas with clusters within the last 14 days in the KSNT viewing are included:

College or University Emporia State University

Corrections Topeka Correctional Facility Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex Kansas Department of Corrections, Central

Group Living Mission Village Living Center

Healthcare Kansas Neurological Institute Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital

Long Term Care Facility Mt. Joseph Senior Village Apostolic Christian Home Aldersgate Village – November 2020 Homestead of Topeka Lexington Park Assisted Living Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare – November 2020 Osage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Cambridge Place Senior Care Country Care, Leavenworth Village Villa, Nortonville Atria Hearthstone Assisted Living Brewster Place Assisted Living Brookdale Senior Living Countryside Mental Health Center McCrite Plaza Holiday Resort, Lyon County

Private Business Hostess Brands, Emporia Simmons Pet Food Tyson Foods, Emporia



You can read KDHE’s full Cluster Summary on their website. Make sure to hit the “Cluster Summary” tab, and then select “Active” in the “Sort by Cluster Type” dropdown menu.