KDHE reporting 517 active coronavirus clusters across Kansas

FILE – In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. With major COVID-19 vaccines showing high levels of protection, British officials are cautiously — and they stress cautiously — optimistic that life may start returning to normal by early April. Even before regulators have approved a single vaccine, the U.K. and countries across Europe are moving quickly to organize the distribution and delivery systems needed to inoculate millions of citizens. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 517 active coronavirus clusters across the state for Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Areas with clusters within the last 14 days in the KSNT viewing are included:

College or University Emporia State University

Corrections Shawnee County Jail Topeka Correctional Facility

Group Living Apostolic Christian Home Mission Village Living Center Mt. Joseph Senior Village Village Villa -Nortonville Eskridge Care & Rehab Equi-Venture Farms

Healthcare Kansas Neurological Institutes Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital St. Francis In Patient Rehabilitation Newman Regional Health

Long Term Care Facility Aldersgate Village Nov. 2020 Brewster Assisted Living Nov. 2020 Brighton Place West Countryside Mental Health Center Homestead of Topeka Lexington Park Assisted Living McCrite Plaza Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare – Nov. 2020 Topeka Presbyterian Manor Osage Nursing Rehabilitation Center

Private Business Hostess Brands Emporia Simmons Pet Food -Sept. 2020 Tyson Foods – Emporia



You can read KDHE’s full Cluster Summary on their website. Make sure to hit the “Cluster Summary” tab, and then select “Active” in the “Sort by Cluster Type” dropdown menu.