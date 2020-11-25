KDHE reporting 517 active coronavirus clusters across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 517 active coronavirus clusters across the state for Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Areas with clusters within the last 14 days in the KSNT viewing are included:
- College or University
- Emporia State University
- Corrections
- Shawnee County Jail
- Topeka Correctional Facility
- Group Living
- Apostolic Christian Home
- Mission Village Living Center
- Mt. Joseph Senior Village
- Village Villa -Nortonville
- Eskridge Care & Rehab
- Equi-Venture Farms
- Healthcare
- Kansas Neurological Institutes
- Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital
- St. Francis In Patient Rehabilitation
- Newman Regional Health
- Long Term Care Facility
- Aldersgate Village Nov. 2020
- Brewster Assisted Living Nov. 2020
- Brighton Place West
- Countryside Mental Health Center
- Homestead of Topeka
- Lexington Park Assisted Living
- McCrite Plaza
- Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation
- Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare – Nov. 2020
- Topeka Presbyterian Manor
- Osage Nursing Rehabilitation Center
- Private Business
- Hostess Brands Emporia
- Simmons Pet Food -Sept. 2020
- Tyson Foods – Emporia
You can read KDHE’s full Cluster Summary on their website. Make sure to hit the “Cluster Summary” tab, and then select “Active” in the “Sort by Cluster Type” dropdown menu.