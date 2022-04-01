WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state will reduce the number of updates it provides on coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Kansas. Instead of releasing data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as it has during most of the pandemic, it will only give updates on Fridays.

The change is part of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shifting to a new phase of COVID-19 response, going from emergency response to “endemic normalcy.”

In the data released Friday afternoon, the KDHE announced 103 more COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,397. Most of those deaths are previous deaths. The KDHE has said that a jump in the number of deaths can happen when it reconciles what is in the KDHE disease surveillance system and what has been reported in the death registration system.

The last COVID-19 death on the KDHE charts was Sunday, Mar. 27.

Since Wednesday, 29 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 106 hospitals that reported to the KDHE on Thursday, there are 117 adults and 13 children admitted for COVID-19. Fourteen of the adults are in intensive care.

In the past few days, 193 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. Seven of the recent cases are the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Kansans continue to see vaccinations against COVID-19. Since Wednesday:

872 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

1,051 got a second dose

3,687 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 66.66% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 57.92% have completed a vaccine series.