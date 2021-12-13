KDHE reports 3,245 more coronavirus cases in Kansas since Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus continues to be linked to deaths in Kansas. State health officials say COVID-19 is to blame for 45 more Kansas deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,875.

Since Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 70 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE says 3,245 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, while 3,683 tested negative. So far, the state has not seen any cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant, but it says 107 of the recent cases are the delta variant.

Over the weekend, almost 31,000 Kansans got a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine:

6,937 Kansans got their first dose

6,918 got a second dose

16,977 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 61.8% have received at least one dose, while 53.65% have completed a vaccine series.