KDHE reports more than 34,000 COVID vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports that thousands of Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 since Friday morning.

10,473 Kansans got their first dose

4,389 got a second dose

19,266 got their third dose

That is a total of 34,128 doses administered across Kansas. Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated 59.74% have received at least one dose, while 51.99% are considered fully vaccinated.

The KDHE says COVID-19 caused nine more Kansas deaths. Over the weekend, another 37 Kansans were hospitalized with the virus. Unfortunately, the KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the Friday update, the KDHE says 2,431 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,368 have tested negative.