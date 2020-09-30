KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman gives weekly coronavirus update

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will give his weekly coronavirus update to the state Wednesday afternoon.

Kansas has 58,259 positive coronavirus cases along with 666 total deaths, according to the Reno County Health Department.

The state currently has 219 active clusters. Click here to see the full list.

Dr. Norman presented two graphs at the news conference, one comparing the number of deaths from viruses in the past 11 years and one showing COVID-19 death registration information.