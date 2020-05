TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman is holding a coronavirus update Monday afternoon.

Governor Laura Kelly will not attend this news conference due to a scheduling conflict, and will instead hold a briefing Tuesday and Thursday.

As of early Monday morning 8,263 positive coronavirus cases and 196 deaths were reported in the state.

