Kansas health officials find UK COVID-19 variant case in state

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said it identified the first case of the United Kingdom variant of the coronavirus.

KDHE said it found the case in Ellis County, but won’t release details concerning the patient including demographics. The health department said it’s investigating how the person became infected with this variant.

“This finding does not change our public health recommendations,” KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said. “We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions: follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, wearing masks, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient.”

The variant was first reported in the United States in Dec. 2020. KDHE said evidence from the UK indicates this variant spreads faster through the population and may rapidly increase the number of hospitalizations and deaths.