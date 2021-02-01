KDHE will track race when it comes to vaccine distribution

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -The Kansas Department of Health & Environment plans to start reporting racial information with regard to coronavirus vaccine distribution.

“Our vaccine dashboard currently has some demographic information on it and we expect that to expand in the future to include other demographics, such as race,” the Kansas Department of Health & Environment told KSNT News.

According to KDHE as of February 1, 185,010 Kansans have been vaccinated.

Considerably more women than men have recieved the vaccine. There have been 125,023 women vaccinated and 59,585 men.

Kansas is in Phase 2 of the vaccination effort. In Phase 2 the following groups are eligible to receive the vaccination: