KHP air support unit delivers Remdesivir to coronavirus patients statewide

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Highway patrol troopers are using helicopters to deliver drugs used to fight the coronavirus.

Dr. Vaidya is an Intensivist at the Geary Community Hospital. He met with a patient in her 80s who has become one of the latest victims of the coronavirus. After learning more about her condition, Dr. Videa knew it was time for treatment using the investigative drug, Remdesivir.

With a shortage of Remdesivir across the world, the Sunflower State holds its supply of the drug in Topeka. Now when someone needs it, the Kansas Highway Patrol Pilot crew can deliver the drug to hospitals all over the state by helicopter.

“Whether it’s relaying samples for testing, or relaying medicine to different areas across the state or relaying personnel to assist with this pandemic,” KHP Captain Jason Vanderweide said.

Pilots with KHP are always on standby to help doctors and patients in the fight against coronavirus.

“Approximately an hour after we got the call, we were landing in Geary County to deliver the medicine,” Captain Jason Vanderweide said.

Within hours of receiving treatment, they began to see progress in the patient’s condition.

“The patient is actually improving. They did a great job at arranging to get these drugs to make the patient feel better,” Dr. Vaidya said.