Kids 5-11 now eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine: Here’s how to sign-up in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kids ages 5 to 11 can now get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC advisory panel unanimously approved the decision on Tuesday.

Now, Shawnee County health officials are preparing to give out shots.

28 million children in the U.S. fall into that 5 to 11 age group and are eligible to get vaccinated.

The dosage will be a third of the amount that’s given to teens and adults and will be administered in two doses, three weeks apart.

The shots will also be given with a smaller needle.

The Shawnee County Health Department’s Division Manager Craig Barnes says parents should check with their doctor to ensure their child is a candidate for the vaccine but encourages all eligible kids to get the shot.

“The notes came across very clear that this is a safe and effective vaccine for those children. So just like when we encourage an individual to get that flu vaccine as early as possible when they come in town, it’s the same with this,” Barnes said. “Now that the vaccines are here, it’s time and we’re really recommending for parents to take a really good look at their children’s health and get them vaccinated to protect them from COVID-19.”

According to Barnes, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is putting on a vaccine clinic at the Kansas Museum of History Thursday, November 4, and Friday, November 5 for the pediatric Pfizer vaccine.

It’s happening at the museum from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for more vaccine opportunities, Barnes said to call your primary care clinic first to see if they’re offering the vaccine and schedule an appointment, or go to this website to find the closest location with the vaccine.

Hyvee officials tell KSNT News the shot will be available at its Topeka location in the coming days. Appointment sign-ups can be found here.

Walgreens is also offering the shot starting Saturday, November 6. Appointment sign-ups can be found here.

As of Wednesday, the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved for kids 5 to 11.