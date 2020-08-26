KSHSAA fall sports kick off in Topeka with girl’s golf between Washburn Rural and Hayden

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After months of uncertainty, the fall season is finally underway in Kansas and Topeka was home to the first event. Washburn Rural and Hayden’s girl’s golf teams teed off at Topeka Country Club to start things off.

Washburn Rural head coach Jared Goehring talks about the day on the course and getting back to a sense of normalcy

The Lady Blues walked away with the win, defeating Hayden 353-436 in team scores. Rural’s Madelyn Luttjohann was the low lady with a round of 84, teammate Kaitly Crough was right behind her with an 85. Hayden’s Jensen Heideman led her team with a score of 89 on the round.

More than anything, the opportunity to compete and get back out on the course with their teams was the story of the day.

“The game of golf is great for physical health as well as their mental health, some of your frustrating times can be on the golf course but also I think you spent it, this fall in particular, that they’re just out here to enjoy each other’s company, to be outside enjoying the outdoors on a great facility like we have the opportunity to today,” Rural head coach Jored Goehring said.

“Golf is a great low risk activity, and we feel that the girls are in putting themselves in a position to socially distance themselves with the best of them and we can’t wait for the opportunity going forward.