KSNT, Stormont Vail Health hosting call-in event for community health assessment survey

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News is partnering with Stormont Vail Health to host a call-in event for the Community Health Needs Assessment survey Wednesday.

The goal of this is to better address the health needs of the community.

From 4-6:30 p.m., people who live in Shawnee County can call (785) 270-4782 to complete the survey. It’s confidential and should take around 10 minutes to complete.

The survey is also available online through March 14.

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BKJ53RQ

Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BS5BKB5

The comprehensive results will be used to create a report that will be presented at a Shawnee County town hall in April.