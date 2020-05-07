KSNT TOWN HALL: Ask a panel of Kansas experts your coronavirus questions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News wants to help you get answers Monday night to the biggest questions everyone is wondering about coronavirus.

KSNT’s Coronavirus Town Hall will feature a panel of experts, including:

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer

Kristina Dietrick, HR Partners

Alan Cobb, President and CEO of Kansas Chamber of Commerce

Karen Smothers, Family Service and Guidance Center

David Sollars, Washburn University Economist

The group of five will address viewer-submitted questions on coronavirus. Anything goes: business, mental, health and economic impacts of the pandemic are all possible subjects of discussion.

To send in your question to have answered live from 6 to 7 p.m. during the town hall, follow these steps:

Record a video of yourself asking your question. Make sure your phone is turned horizontal instead of vertical. Send the video as a message to KSNT News’ Facebook page. Or, email the video to coronavirus@ksnt.com

KSNT is finding more answers to your questions on the coronavirus in its second town hall. The station previously invited Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Sen. Jerry Moran and Pezzino to bring you important information on the pandemic.