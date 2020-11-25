KSNT will stream 2 p.m. press conference with Gov. Kelly and 3 p.m. virtual news conference with Shawnee County Health Department

FILE – This undated photo provided by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Oxford, England. AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they’re rolled out on a large scale. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly will hold a press conference in the Capital at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, to give an update regarding COVID-19 in Kansas.

Earlier this month Gov. Kelly issued a new statewide mask executive order and said it’s similar to, but an updated version of the one she signed in July.

Government mandates that require people to wear masks in public can slow the spread of Covid-19, a new report published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds, and communities that don’t enact such orders may face dramatic increases in new cases.

At 3 p.m. Nov. 25, the Shawnee County Health Department will hold a virtual news conference.

The conference will be live-streamed via the Shawnee County COVID-19 Updates and cross-posted on the Health Department Facebook pages.

KSNT will carry both conferences on our website and our Facebook page.