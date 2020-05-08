KSNT’S WEEKEND OF GIVING: Donate to local nonprofits helping during pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News is giving back to Shawnee County nonprofits fighting coronavirus hardships.

Partnering with Topeka Community Foundation and Envista Credit Union, KSNT’s “Weekend of Giving” is collecting donations for coronavirus relief for Shawnee County. All funds will be awarded to Shawnee County nonprofit organizations that have expanded or created new programs to help with emergency needs caused by the coronavirus.

Donations are open now through Sunday night. To make a contribution or see the full list of nonprofits you can help with a donation, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories