OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The University of Kansas will no longer require face masks in non-classroom settings at the main campus in Lawrence and Edwards campus in Overland Park.

The university announced the decision will take effect on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The new mask policy will still require face coverings in classrooms, but they will not be required in libraries, dining halls, research labs, hallways, athletic facilities, offices or meeting rooms.

Masks will still be required at the Watkins Health Center, childcare facilities and campus buses.

The school says they expect to remove the classroom mask mandate after spring break.

Although we are phasing out our mask mandate, individuals should continue to feel comfortable wearing masks wherever they see fit. I know I can count on each of you to respect your fellow Jayhawks’ preferences regarding masks. Letter from Chancellor Douglas Girod

The Douglas County Commission voted to let the county mask mandate expire.