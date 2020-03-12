KU delays in-person classes over coronavirus concerns

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – All in-person classes at the University of Kansas are suspended over concerns about the coronavirus.

The university announced Wednesday that classes will be delayed until March 23. It asks that starting next week, faculty prepare to teach their classes online from March 16-22.

Beginning March 23, courses will be taught remotely using online tools.

The university said it anticipates needing to stay online for several weeks and the administration will reassess the need to continue remote-only teaching each week, starting March 28.

There will be no schedule change to courses already online.

Health officials say there have been no cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed on-campus or in the Lawrence area. This is all strictly being done as a precaution to stop the spread of the virus.

This decision comes as a growing number of schools across the U.S. are moving to online classes amid the growing COV19- coronavirus outbreak, and after the NCAA said it would hold men’s and women’s basketball tournament games with only essential staff and limited numbers of family.

