KU moves classes online for rest of semester

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas announced Tuesday that classes will move online for the remainder of the semester.

The university also said there will be a “significantly reduced on-campus presence for students, staff and faculty.” KU Housing will only allow people who “need to maintain a physical presence on the Lawrence campus.”

KU hasn’t made any announcement on changes to graduation ceremonies yet but said if ceremonies present a risk to public health, it will consider alternative ways to celebrate the graduate.

