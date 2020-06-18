KU requiring masks on campus effective immediately

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas said it’s requiring anyone on its campus to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Officials with the University said all staff, students and visitors are expected to wear a mask on campus.

They said the school’s policy office is also drafting a public health safety requirements policy that outlines personal safety expectations for KU.

As of Thursday afternoon, Douglas County is reporting 86 positive cases of coronavirus and 76 recoveries. To see a full county-by-county breakdown click here.