Lansing Correctional Facility announces second employee death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced a second employee death from coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

A 50-year-old man died of coronavirus Tuesday, one day after the first employee death at the facility Monday.

“This has been an extremely difficult week for our agency and staff,” KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda said. “We are devastated and extend our condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of this dedicated public servant.”

The man had worked with the KDOC for almost 20 years and was a Corrections Superior I, according to a news release. KDOC is not releasing his name at this time.