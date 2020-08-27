Health department removes 2 KU Greek chapter houses, adds one to quarantine list

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health announced it updated its list of Greek chapter houses that are ordered to quarantine.

Wednesday night, the health department issued quarantine orders for people living in nine KU Greek community chapter houses.

Less than 24 hours later, it removed two of those chapter houses and added one to the list.

The current list includes the following chapter houses: Pi Kappa Phi, Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Gamma Phi Beta, Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Chi Omega, Pi Beta Phi, Sigma Nu and Beta Theta Pi.

The health department determined Kappa Alpha Theta and Phi Kappa Psi don’t have any positive cases and were taken off the quarantine list. All their positive cases live outside of the building and aren’t allowed in until isolation is complete, LDCPH said.

“This is one of the most effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Even if you are asymptomatic, it is important to comply with this directive, especially to protect those in our community who are at high risk,” said Douglas County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino. “In cases where contacts are identified in Greek chapter houses, we consider them as living in a household. And household members are considered high risk.”

As of Tuesday, KU reported 222 positive cases of coronavirus.