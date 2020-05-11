Coronavirus Q&A with Shawnee County Health Officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Officer devoted time to answer your coronavirus questions Monday night in KSNT’s “Coronavirus: Reopening Kansas – A Town Hall Discussion.”

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino had a general coronavirus Q&A with KSNT anchors Brooke Lennington and Molly Patt. One topic was if Kansas could handle coronavirus if it comes back seasonally.

“If this becomes a seasonal event, our level of preparedness would depend on the availability of a vaccine,” Pezzino said.

KSNT’s Town Hall rotated through a panel of experts including:

The group of five addressed viewer-submitted questions about coronavirus. Business, mental, health and economic impacts of the pandemic were all subjects of discussion.

Follow updates from the town hall discussion on Facebook or Twitter: