LIVE: Kansas governor, energy official giving COVID-19 & power outages update

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Corporation Commission Chairperson Andrew French will give both a Wednesday update on COVID-19, and on an energy emergency that caused outages in the state.

The update comes after Kansas saw two days Evergy using controlled power outages to reduce electricity usage and strain on the regional power grid in extreme cold weather. The Southern Power Pool, which supervises Evergy and other energy companies in the grid, said it stopped telling the companies to interrupt service and reduce usage Wednesday afternoon.

