LIVE: Shawnee County Health Department briefing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department will hold a virtual media conference today, Thursday, Jan. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

The Stormont COVID-19 Scorecard shows that as of Jan. 14, 2021 1,377 patients have been hospitalized since March, 15, 2020.

Stormont Vail total vaccinations to date have been 7,635.

The meeting will include the following Shawnee County officials:

Derik Flerlage, Shawnee County Health Department Infectious Disease Division Manager, Dr. Robert Kenagy, President & CEO Stormont Vail Health, Steve Anderson, CEO University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus, Dr. Cooley, Shawnee County Interim Health Officer and Mayor Michelle De La Isla, City of Topeka.