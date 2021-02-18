LIVE: Shawnee County Health Department giving local COVID-19 update

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is giving an update Thursday afternoon on the COVID-19 pandemic’s local impact.

Scheduled speakers include:

Derik Flerlage , Shawnee County Health Department Infectious Disease Division Manager

, Shawnee County Health Department Infectious Disease Division Manager Dr. Erin Locke , Shawnee County Health Officer

, Shawnee County Health Officer Mayor Michelle De La Isla, City of Topeka

Watch the conference, set to begin at 1:30 p.m., below:

Agencies across Shawnee County are teaming up with the area Health Department to help older adults and those without access to certain technology fill out the COVID vaccine interest form.

In Kansas coronavirus news, on Wednesday Governor Laura Kelly announced a “Back to School Vaccine Plan” to get students back in the classroom on Wednesday.

Kelly’s plan would earmark additional vaccine doses for K-12 teachers and staff and increase testing supplies to help with a safe return to school.