LIVE: Shawnee County Health Department holds briefing, county reporting ‘uncontrolled’ spread

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department held a virtual media conference Thursday, telling residents the county is back to “uncontrolled” status.

Officials said they are currently in phase one of the vaccine roll out.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 373 active coronavirus clusters across the state as of Wednesday, Jan. 6, a drop in 24 clusters from seven days ago.

Officials said the numbers continue to be “uncontrolled.”

Hospital occupancy rates remains uncontrolled at 93.8%.

The 373 active clusters in the state of Kansas resulted in 15,493 cases, 531 hospitalizations and 594 deaths.