LIVE: Shawnee County health official & family therapist answer your coronavirus questions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County health official and a family therapist are answering your coronavirus questions Monday night in KSNT’s “Reopening Kansas: A Town Hall Discussion.”

Shawnee County Health Officer Gianfranco Pezzino and Family Service and Guidance Center Therapist Karen Smothers are live to discuss the pandemic’s impact on physical and mental health.

Watch it here:

KSNT’s Town Hall will rotate through a panel of experts including:

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer

Kristina Dietrick, HR Partners

Alan Cobb, President and CEO of Kansas Chamber of Commerce

Karen Smothers, Family Service and Guidance Center

David Sollars, Washburn University Economist

The group of five is addressing viewer-submitted questions about coronavirus. Business, mental, health and economic impacts of the pandemic are all possible subjects of discussion.

Follow updates from the town hall discussion on Facebook or Twitter: