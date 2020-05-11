1  of  2
Live Now
“Reopening Kansas: A Town Hall Discussion” KSNT News At 6

LIVE: Shawnee County health official & family therapist answer your coronavirus questions

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County health official and a family therapist are answering your coronavirus questions Monday night in KSNT’s “Reopening Kansas: A Town Hall Discussion.”

Shawnee County Health Officer Gianfranco Pezzino and Family Service and Guidance Center Therapist Karen Smothers are live to discuss the pandemic’s impact on physical and mental health.

Watch it here:

KSNT’s Town Hall will rotate through a panel of experts including:

  • Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer
  • Kristina Dietrick, HR Partners
  • Alan Cobb, President and CEO of Kansas Chamber of Commerce
  • Karen Smothers, Family Service and Guidance Center
  • David Sollars, Washburn University Economist

The group of five is addressing viewer-submitted questions about coronavirus. Business, mental, health and economic impacts of the pandemic are all possible subjects of discussion.

Follow updates from the town hall discussion on Facebook or Twitter:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories