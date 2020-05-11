LIVE: Shawnee County health official & Washburn economist answer your coronavirus questions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Shawnee County health official and a Washburn University economist are answering your coronavirus questions Monday night in KSNT’s “Reopening Kansas: A Town Hall Discussion.”

Shawnee County Health Officer Gianfranco Pezzino and Professor of Economics David Sollars are live to discuss getting back to normal during the pandemic.

KSNT’s Town Hall will rotate through a panel of experts including:

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer

Kristina Dietrick, HR Partners

Alan Cobb, President and CEO of Kansas Chamber of Commerce

Karen Smothers, Family Service and Guidance Center

David Sollars, Washburn University Economist

The group of five is addressing viewer-submitted questions about coronavirus. Business, mental, health and economic impacts of the pandemic are all possible subjects of discussion.

