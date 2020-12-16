LIVE: Stormont Vail healthcare workers receive first vaccinations in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health held a live briefing on Wednesday morning, Dec. 16, tentatively starting at 8:30 a.m., to discuss their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so pleased about day one, patient one, in Topeka,” Stormont Vail’s Cliff Jones said as he opened the Wednesday morning meeting.

Officials with Stormont Vail called today the end of the scourge that is this pandemic.

Sridevi Donepudi M.D. said health care providers will get the vaccine first. Donepudi cited the number of coronavirus spread among health care providers as evidence they need the vaccine first.

Vaccines will not be required at Stormont Vail.

Officials stressed that residents had to continue to practice safe social distance and continue to use masks.

Donepudi said the next shipment of vaccines will go to seniors in long term care facilities.

Dr. Donepudi said there are federal dollars for those who are not insured, and all insurances will cover the cost of the vaccine.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 462 active coronavirus clusters across the state last week.

Long term care facilities across Kansas had 478 clusters that accounted for 8,523 cases and 873 deaths.