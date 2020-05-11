Topeka family therapist & human resources expert on job stress during pandemic – KSNT Town Hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka family therapist and human resources expert answered your coronavirus questions Monday night in KSNT’s “Reopening Kansas: A Town Hall Discussion.”

Family Service and Guidance Center Therapist Karen Smothers and Kristina Dietrick with HR Partners discussed job stress during the pandemic. Smothers said it’s important for employers to recognize some employees may be experiencing burnout and fatigue.

“Some people have been putting in lots and lots of hours and haven’t been able to get a break to have time with family,” Smothers said.

KSNT’s Town Hall rotated through a panel of experts including:

The group of five addressed viewer-submitted questions about coronavirus. Business, mental, health and economic impacts of the pandemic were all subjects of discussion.

Follow updates from the town hall discussion on Facebook or Twitter: