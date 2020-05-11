1  of  2
LIVE: Topeka financial & human resources experts answer your coronavirus questions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka human resources and financial experts are answering your coronavirus questions Monday night in KSNT’s “Reopening Kansas: A Town Hall Discussion.”

Kristina Dietrick with HR Partners and Kansas Chamber of Commerce CEO Alan Cobb are live to discuss the pandemic’s impact on jobs and careers.

KSNT’s Town Hall will rotate through a panel of experts including:

  • Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer
  • Kristina Dietrick, HR Partners
  • Alan Cobb, President and CEO of Kansas Chamber of Commerce
  • Karen Smothers, Family Service and Guidance Center
  • David Sollars, Washburn University Economist

The group of five is addressing viewer-submitted questions about coronavirus. Business, mental, health and economic impacts of the pandemic are all possible subjects of discussion.

