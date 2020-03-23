Topeka mayor, Shawnee County Health Department hold coronavirus briefing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County health officials held a coronavirus update briefing Monday at 5:00 p.m.

Director Linda Ochs said that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has expanded its list of high-risk states. KDHE now requires people to quarantine at home if they have traveled to Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23.

Additional locations that the KDHE has said require a quarantine after traveling to include Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison Counties in Colorado and the states of California, Florida, New York and Washington.

Ochs said people who have traveled to any of those locations will need quarantine for 14 days and contact KDHE at 785-806-6297.