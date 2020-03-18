LIVE: White House, Coronavirus Task Force hold COVID-19 briefing

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, speaks about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is considering an $850 billion stimulus package to counter the economic fallout as the coronavirus spreads. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – President Donald Trump is holding a press briefing with the Coronavirus Task Force Wednesday morning.

The president began the briefing around 11:05 a.m. by saying the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been activated to Level I – their highest possible emergency status.

Trump also announced medical experts are experimenting with a possible self-swab coronavirus test, which would allow potential COVID-19 patients to test themselves. He called current testing “not very nice,” having experienced it himself.

Trump confirmed the first clinical human trials for a COVID-19 vaccine have begun in Washington, and that the government has shut down all non-essential travel between the U.S.-Canada border.

In an effort to provide relief to renters while the virus has shut down businesses across the country, Trump announced the Department of Housing and Urban Development will suspend all evictions and foreclosures nationally until the end of April.

Vice President Mike Pence also added that the U.S. has cleared doctors to practice across state lines.