White House & Fauci holding press conference as US recommends ‘pause’ in J&J vaccine use

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – The White House is holding a press conference with Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday as the U.S. government agencies have asked to “pause” usage of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot concerns.

Kansas will join states following the Centers for Disease Control and Federal Drug Administration’s recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Dr. Lee Norman.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly joined in the call to pause using the vaccine.

“Just as important as getting vaccines into arms — is making sure those vaccines are safe,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “While this appears to have affected six people in the nearly seven million doses administered, out of an abundance of caution, Kansas will suspend Johnson and Johnson until the CDC and FDA clear it for use again. In the meantime, we anticipate our shipments of Pfizer and Moderna to continue and we will build on the one-third of Kansans who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”