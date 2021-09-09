LIVE: Who will need COVID-19 vaccine under Biden’s new mandate

President Joe Biden speaks about prescription drug prices and his “Build Back Better” agenda from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – President Joe Biden is announcing a new federal vaccine mandate Thursday that will affect millions of Americans in the country’s workforce.

Watch the president’s announcement, set to start at 4 p.m., live below:

Biden stressed five key parts of his new plan:

The Department of Labor will require all employers with 100 or more workers to make sure their entire team is fully vaccinated, or show a negative COVID-19 test weekly.

Staff at all health facilities who receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding must be fully vaccinated.

Executive order will require all federal employees to be fully vaccinated.

Executive order will require federal contractors to be fully vaccinated.

Department of labor will require all employers with 100 or more workers to give paid time off to get vaccinated.

“My plan also increases testing, protects our economy and keeps our kids safer in schools,” Biden said.

The new mandate would affect nearly a third of the country’s population. Combined, the large employer and federally-funded healthcare workforces now required to abide by vaccine or testing requirements add up to around 97 million Americans, according to the Associated Press.