Local businesses adjust to new way of operating under stay at home order

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — As all of Kansas goes under a stay at home order on Monday, Emporia has already been under Lyon County’s stay at home order for a couple of days.

That’s why the streets in downtown have looked empty during what’s usually a busy time of year for them. Now, businesses in the area are trying to adjust to this new normal.

For L & L Pets, it’s still business as usual.

“Up until they did the stay at home announcement for our county, we weren’t one hundred percent sure or not that we’d be deemed a necessary business,” said owner Jason Crumb.

But, they had to make some changes. Some of them being offering curbside pick up and changing their hours.

Crumb said the thing that will take the most getting used to is seeing the downtown area practically empty.

“It’s very odd showing up down here on a Sunday afternoon and it’s basically barren,” said Crumb.

Just a block away at Radius Brewing Co., owner Jeremy Johns said t hey’re feeling the effects of it.

“We had to lay off a pretty significant portion of our staff, but we are able to keep several of them working,” said Johns.

They’re still able to sell their food and beer to go, but Johns sa id this new way of doing business is going to take some getting used to.

“I’m glad in a way because people are staying home and doing what’s asked and hopefully that’s going to have a huge impact on this not lasting as long,” said Johns. “You know, we’re in a social business and to not see people and have people in here having a good time, it’s really weird.”

For Johns and Crumb, and their employees, they’re all trying to navigate this new normal as best they can and continue being there for their customers.