Local county health departments create sign up surveys for COVID vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has decided what order COVID-19 vaccines are given out based on different phases. The state is currently in phase one, meaning healthcare workers and residents of long term care facilities are in the process of getting vaccinated.

Different counties across northeast Kansas are handling this process in different ways. Geary County officials have already created a sign up process for everyone who lives in the county.

Anyone who lives in the county and wants the vaccine just has to go online and fill out a contact sheet. After that, the health department will notify people once they are eligible to be vaccinated. They will also provide people with a time slot and location to receive the vaccine.

“Go in and pre-register,” Garry Berges, a leader with Geary County Emergency Management, said. “It asks questions like how old are you, your date of birth and makes sure you reside in Geary County. What your occupation is, and this kind of stuff. So we’re building a database so when it’s time to start rolling it out and get that vaccine.”

Some departments are only reaching out on a phase by phase basis. In Shawnee County, only healthcare workers and those who live in long term care facilities can fill out their survey at this time.