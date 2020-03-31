Local distillery helps supply hand sanitizer amid shortage

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Trolley House Distillery in Emporia was set to open its doors to the public in May. But because of the coronavirus outbreak, those plans are now on hold.

In the meantime, they’re putting their skills to good use. While they’re set up to make alcohol products you can drink, they’re also able to make hand sanitizer.

So far, owner Josh Williams said they’ve been flooded with orders, but they’ve also been donating some of that hand sanitizer as well.

“We’ll all come out on the other side for the coronavirus,” said Williams. “But, right now, we all need to be pitching in and helping out where they can, making sure the hospitals have what they need, that all the medical workers trying to fight the virus have what they need.”

Williams said right now, they’ve mostly been selling to other local businesses, offices and medical professionals. But, they’re working on being able to sell their hand sanitizer to the general public soon.

For more information about how you can place an order, click HERE.