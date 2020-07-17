Local doctor says stroke patients aren’t seeking treatment because of the pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local doctor said stroke patients are waiting to get treatment because of the coronavirus pandemic and it’s not good for their health.

Dr. Shamik Shah with Stormont Vail said they treat stroke patients in three different phases.

Doctors assess the severity of a patient’s symptoms. Doctors determine the factors that caused the stroke to happen, and then come up with a treatment plan. Doctor’s advise a rehabilitation plan moving forward

Dr. Shah said the medicine they use to treat strokes must be given within 24 hours, which is why he stresses the importance of early treatment.

“Every single minute we wait, the more neurons die and the disability goes high so it’s very important to come to the hospital right away,” Dr. Shah said.

Ethel Pettijohn survived a stroke in January and said the early treatment she received at Stormont Vail is the reason she’s here today.

“This was very important that my husband had the knowledge and the awareness to get me there fast. And once I arrived, I guess everyone went full speed ahead,” Pettijohn said.

Shah said people experiencing stroke symptoms like facial drooping, limb weakness and trouble speaking should seek treatment immediately.