Local doctors helps bust common mask myths

TOEPKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Health leaders say wearing masks is an important part of reducing the number of new coronavirus cases, but not everyone is doing it.

Dr. Sridevi Donepudi works as the Chief Medical Quality Officer at Stormont Vail Hospital. She talked with KSNT News about some of the common mask myths that may be stopping people from wearing them.

Myth #1: Health experts aren’t sure if masks actually help

“As we’ve gone along we have definitely gotten additional information, additional evidence that supports that masks really do, even cloth masks, make a difference in decreasing the amount of transmission,” Dr. Donepudi said.

“It’s not a perfect plastic type of a covering that nothing gets exchanged through, but it significantly reduces the amount that passes through. Especially when both parties are wearing it,” Dr. Donepudi said.

“The carbon dioxide is not being trapped around your face. If that were the case we would also notice some effects like getting excessively sleepy, even passing out if that was happening,” Dr. Donepudi said.

“Though this is uncomfortable, this is not going to elevate your body temperature to a degree that is concerning,” Dr. Donepudi said.

“Those kids go home to people and they see other people,” Dr. Donepudi said. “The kids can be carriers of that infection, even if they’re not having symptoms or getting sick.”

Dr. Donepudi also said N-95 masks have a higher level of filtration, meaning it blocks more from coming in and going out. But she wants people to understand that cloth masks still do a lot to help block germs, especially if everyone is wearing them.