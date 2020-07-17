Local experts answer your questions during KSNT’s Coronavirus Town Hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Thursday, KSNT News hosted a live town hall discussion to get your coronavirus questions answered.

Seven local experts joined us for the discussion:

Laura Kelly, Kansas Governor

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer

Dr. Robert Kenagy, Stormont Vail CEO

Matt Pivarnik, Greater Topeka Partnership

Jason Smith, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce

Tiffany Anderson, Topeka Public Schools superintendent

Mark Tallman, Kansas Association of School Boards

The town hall covered everything from the numbers to the economy, to politics and re-opening schools.

Governor Kelly said the Kansas economy has taken a hit since the start of the pandemic. Viewer Connie Corbett-Whittier asked what the tipping point to prompt another extension of the state of emergency is. Kelly also answered questions regarding unemployment.

Dr. Pezzino and Dr. Kenagy talked about the health impact the virus and the pandemic is having on our communities.

Viewer Rody Lundgren asked how far away the medical community is in developing treatments for COVID-19.

Pivarnik and Smith talked about the economic impact our local communities have seen since the start of the pandemic.

The 2020-21 school year is just around the corner and local districts are preparing plans now to get kids back into the classrooms one way or another.

Gov. Kelly delayed schools opening until after Labor Day. Dr. Anderson and Tallman answered if the state has gone about this the right way.

You can watch the entire town hall below.