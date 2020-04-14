Local grocery stores begin to catch up on supplies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Grocery stores are trying to rebound after many people stocked up at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Places like the Seabrook Apple Market are beginning to keep supplies on the shelves like toilet paper but cleaning supplies are still hard to come by. Manager Terry Fleer said they’re receiving regular shipments to keep up with the demand, but right now the place they order from is limiting how much they can ship in at a time.

Fleer said it will take a while before they can get the store back on track and he wants people to buy in moderation.

“I’m hoping in the next 30 to 60 days, but you know, by the time we get the whole store stocked like we used to, it will take a while,” Fleer said.

A spokesperson for HyVee said they are almost back on track but are having trouble getting hand sanitizer.